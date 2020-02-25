Belfast man Nigel Maxwell accused of trying to meet child after sexual communication held in custody

A Belfast man was remanded into custody today accused of trying to meet a child following sexual communication.

Nigel Maxwell, 48, was arrested by police investigating alleged incidents on Sunday.

The defendant, of Sandown Road, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court to face two charges.

He is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, and attempting to meet a child he had contacted with the intention of committing a criminal act.

Wearing handcuffs and dressed in a grey tracksuit, Maxwell spoke quietly to confirm he understood the allegations against him.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey put no questions to a detective involved in the case.

Mr McConkey also confirmed his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Maxwell in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.