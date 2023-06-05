Belfast man previously jailed for harassing Jamie Bryson back in court accused of threat to kill loyalist

A Belfast man previously jailed for harassing Jamie Bryson was back in court on Monday accused of making a threat to kill the North Down loyalist.

In addition to making a threat to kill on 1 June this year, Robert Alan Beck (60) was also charged with breaching a restraining order on the same date.

Appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody Beck, from Inverwood gardens in east Belfast, confirmed he was aware of the charges against him.

A police constable gave evidence she believed she could connect him to the offences.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court and defence counsel Aaron Thompson asked District Judge Amanda Brady to adjourn the case to 14 June when he would be lodging an application for bail.

Granting that application, Ms Brady put the case back to June 14 when Beck will appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court by videolink from prison.

It is just under two years ago that Beck was handed sentences totalling eight months for harassing Mr Byrson and another man.

He had admitted harassing Mr Bryson and using a public communications network to send him a message that he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on January 8, 2021 and breaching a restraining order three days later by contacting the other victim.

He had also admitted causing criminal damage to walls and advertising hoardings in Ards and Bangor and making a threat to kill.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the criminal damage offences arose in July 2020 when Beck spray painted walls belonging to Ards Football Club, Bangor Football Club and Ards Council including one where he declared “Bryson is a tout.”