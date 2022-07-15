Belfast man sentenced for 18 months for domestic incident at ex-partner’s home

The sentenced appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link from Maghaberry Prison

A 32-year-old Belfast man has been jailed for a drunken, early-morning domestic incident involving his ex-partner.

Branding John Armour’s behaviour as “boorish” and with elements of coercive control, Judge Neil Rafferty QC sentenced him to 18 months, which was divided equally between prison and licence.

Armour, from Victoria Street, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with Maghaberry Prison.

He arrived at his former partner’s home in the early hours of May 20, 2021, and his actions resulted in the attendance of both the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

In a drunken state, Armour approached an apartment complex on Stewart Street and tried to gain access to the building.

He was stopped by a warden whom he told he wanted to go and visit the injured party, who resided in the complex.

Whilst the warden refused him access and threatened to call the police, Armour eventually managed to enter the complex after ringing random flats using the keypad and being buzzed in.

Once inside, Armour walked to his ex’s flat and proceeded to bang and kick her door. His actions put her in fear, and when she didn’t let him in, he started battering her door with a fire extinguisher.

Armour then left the complex, setting off the fire alarm on his way out. His ex was unable to leave her flat when the alarm was sounding due to the damage done to her front door.

Pointing out that the already frightened woman didn’t know whether the fire alarm was genuine or not, as she was trapped in her flat, Judge Rafferty branded this element of the incident as “particularly spiteful”.

The emergency services were called and, following his arrest, Armour claimed not to remember the incident due to his intoxicated state.

Armour, who has 113 previous convictions, later admitted three charges, namely common assault, criminal damage and burglary with intent to use unlawful damage.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said his client accepted the seriousness of the charges, which was reflected in his pleas.

Mr Boyd said that on the night in question, Armour was effectively homeless and arrived at his former partner’s flat misguidedly believing she would welcome him in and let him stay.

The barrister added that when this didn’t happen, Armour drunkenly tried to “barrel his way in” and now wanted to “apologise profusely” for his actions.

As he imposed the 18-month sentence, Judge Rafferty said: “Anyone who indulges in acts of domestic violence or coercive control can only expect a custodial sentence.”

After being told that there was a second incident involving Armour and the same woman, Judge Rafferty also imposed a five-year restraining order, which bans Armour from threatening, harassing or approaching her.