Belfast man slashed brother’s throat with knife ‘from jugular to his ear’, court told

A Belfast man allegedly slashed his brother’s throat with a knife “from his jugular to his ear,” a court has heard.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard claims that 38-year-old Dennis McKeown was high on a cocktail of drink and drugs when he allegedly kicked his mother twice to the face and left his brother with a “gaping” neck wound that required 20 staples to close.

Appearing at court by video link from prison, McKeown, with an address at Aspen Walk in Dunmurry, was charged with wounding his brother with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to his mother and possessing a weapon, namely a Stanley knife, with intent to inflict GBH.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, a police constable said officers were called to the McKeown home over reports of a male being stabbed and when they arrived, they saw the victim with a “large gaping wound” at his neck.

Police enquiries suggested that McKeown had been arguing with his mother “over his girlfriend cheating with someone else” when he allegedly kicked her twice to the face before he produced the knife and “threatened her with it.”

“She had to fight him off and his brother was sitting on the sofa and the defendant had walked up to him and used the Stanley knife to cut his throat from the jugular right around to the right ear in an upwards motion,” said the officer.

Initially, doctors held the wound together with 20 staples but the court heard the victim has since undergone plastic surgery where doctors transferred a nerve to try to give him some sensation back and that wound needed 31 stitches.

Despite the fact that the defendant’s alleged victims have not provided formal statements, the officer said police feared that McKeown would interfere with the witnesses or commit further offences if released.

Although the defence sought to argue that McKeown could be freed with bail conditions, District Judge Rosie Watters said she was concerned about further offending so remanded McKeown into custody and adjourned the case to April 3.