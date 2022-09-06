Belfast man ‘stored gun in baby changing bag at parents’ home’, court told

A Belfast man allegedly stored a gun inside a baby changing bag at the home of his unsuspecting elderly parents, a court heard today,

John Thomas McCauley claimed he was ordered to keep the weapon under threat of it being used on him, a judge was told.

The 35-year-old, with an address at University Street, was refused bail.

McCauley faces charges of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and having a quantity of cocaine in connection with discoveries made last month.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the suspected handgun and drug-related material were found as family members packed belongings at a property in the city on August 22.

During police interviews McCauley claimed that a man he did not know gave him the firearm for safekeeping in the Newtownabbey area in May this year.

At the time the defendant had sustained a severe beating and was told that if he refused the gun would be “used on him”, according to his account.

Opposing his application to be released from custody, a detective identified a potential risk to the public.

“He put a firearm in his elderly parents’ sheltered accommodation,” she alleged.

“It was stored (in an unsecure state) in a baby changing bag.”

Defence solicitor Jonathan Burke argued that McCauley has no criminal record and could live at an address outside Belfast.

Bail was denied, however, due to concerns about further offences being committed.

Remanding McCauley in custody until October 4, Judge Alan White said: “(I regard his account) that he doesn’t know who gave him the firearm with the deepest scepticism.”