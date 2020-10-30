Belfast man 'threatened to shoot partner in head with gas gun', court told

Copeland is currently on bail charged with possessing a gas-powered BB gun and two counts of threats to kill

A Belfast man allegedly pointed a gas gun at his partner and threatened to shoot her in the head, a court has been told.

Michael Copeland, 55, is also accused of telling the woman he was going to blow her sister's head off.

Details emerged as he was denied permission to return to the family home at Leven Drive in the east of the city.

Copeland is currently on bail charged with possessing a gas-powered BB gun and two counts of threats to kill.

The alleged offences occurred during a domestic incident on August 8.

Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday heard Copeland's partner made claims that he had been drinking and in a bad mood.

He allegedly "pointed a gas gun at her head and said 'I'm going to shoot you in the head'".

The accused was said to have blamed her for family-related issues, according to the prosecution.

Copeland then allegedly stated: "I will go down and blow your sister's head off."

He is currently staying with another relative, but applied to vary those terms in a bid to go back home.

Defence counsel Richard McConkey described his client's current living conditions as "very poor".

"Sometimes he has to sleep in a tent," the barrister said.

Mr McConkey argued that Copeland's partner has health issues and wants him to return.

He also stressed forensic tests on the alleged firearm will not be completed until December.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused to let the defendant move home.

She said: "I can understand why police are saying they don't want him to go back."