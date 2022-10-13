Belfast man to stand trial accused of inciting schoolgirl into sexual activity

A 62-year-old man is to stand trial over an alleged attempt to incite a schoolgirl into sexual activity, a judge ordered today.

Anthony John O’Neill is also accused of having indecent images of children.

The defendant, from Ava Street in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry into the case against him.

He is charged with a total of 11 offences allegedly committed on dates between October 2017 and January 2018.

O’Neill is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause an individual aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

He faces further counts of possessing and making indecent photographs.

During the brief hearing O’Neill confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Anne Marshall accepted prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

She told the accused: “You are going to be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court. Your solicitor will let you know of the next date to attend.”

O’Neill was released on continuing bail, under condition that he is not to have unapproved contact with anyone under 16.