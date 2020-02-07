Belfast man to stand trial accused of making indecent movies of children

A 59-year-old Belfast man is to stand trial for allegedly making indecent movies of children, a judge ordered today.

Jonathan Miskimmin appeared before the city's Magistrates Court to face a total of eight charges.

The defendant, of Shore Crescent, is accused of making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of a child on dates between October 2016 and February 2017.

Each of the alleged offences involve either movies or images of different categories on a laptop computer.

Miskimmin confirmed that he understood the charges during a preliminary enquiry to establish if the case should proceed.

He declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

No objection was raised to prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Peter Magill granted an application to have Miskimmin returned for Crown Court trial.

Releasing the accused on continuing bail, Mr Magill told him: "You will be given a date for your arraignment."