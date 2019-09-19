Belfast man to stand trial for alleged possession of explosives

A Belfast man is to stand trial for the alleged possession of explosives, a judge ordered on Thursday.

Matthew George Bryans, 30, is charged with having the components of a blast bomb-type improvised device, including a glass jar, fuse and small arms propellant, in suspicious circumstances.

He also faces a second count of possessing a quantity of cannabis.

The alleged offences were committed in September last year.

Bryans, of The Mount, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

He confirmed that he understood the allegations against him, but declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

A defence lawyer described the explosives charge as "highly unusual and very serious".

No objection was raised to prosecution submissions that Bryans has a prima facie case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Peter Magill granted an application to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial.

Releasing Bryans on continuing bail, Mr Magill told him: "You have to come back to court when notified of your arraignment date."