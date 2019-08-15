Belfast man to stand trial over stealing £12k from bank

A Belfast man is to stand trial accused of stealing more than £12,000 from a bank, a judge ordered today.

John Hamilton appeared before the city's Magistrates Court to face a single charge of theft.

The 49-year-old, of Pernau Street, allegedly stole cash to the value of £12,380 belonging to Danske Bank in September 2017.

With no further details disclosed, Hamilton spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge against him.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

A defence lawyer did not contest prosecution submissions that the accused has a case to answer.

District Judge Peter Magill then granted an application to have him returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.

Hamilton was released on continuing bail until those proceedings get underway.