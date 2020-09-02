Belfast man tried to bite through police car seat after drink-driving arrest, court told

A man arrested for suspected drink-driving tried to bite his way through the seat of a police car, a court was told on Wednesday.

Darren Johnston also allegedly assaulted three officers during his detention at an Applegreen service station near Belfast.

A judge was told the 41-year-old, of Parkend Street in the city, has made admissions in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

He faces charges of driving with excess alcohol and while disqualified, criminal damage and three counts of assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he allegedly got behind the wheel while over the limit at Applegreen on the M2 northbound, Newtownabbey.

Opposing bail, a PSNI officer claimed there was a high risk the defendant could re-offend and potential danger to the public.

Johnston was just released from custody less than two weeks ago, and has more than 300 previous convictions, the officer disclosed.

Defence solicitor Patrick Higgins confirmed details of the latest alleged offences committed by his client.

"There was the incident with the three police officers, and a further incident where he attempted to bite through the seat of the police car," the lawyer said.

"He admitted his behaviour was wrong, and he apologised before he had even got to the police station.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall insisted there was no chance of her granting bail to Johnston.

"He's somebody who had one of the worst records that comes to this court, and that is saying something," she pointed out.

Johnston was remanded into custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.