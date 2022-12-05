Belfast man wants King Charles and Pope Francis as witnesses as he’s accused of threatening to cut MP John Finucane’s throat

It is alleged that Stephen Altimas threatened to cut John Finucane's throat. Credit: Liam McBurney

A north Belfast man accused of threatening to kill Sinn Fein MP John Finucane wants to call King Charles, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury as witnesses in his case.

Representing himself at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from jail, Stephen Altimas said he had made an application to cross-examine the King, the Pope and Archbishop Justin Welby.

The 43-year-old told District Judge Peter King he was seeking disclosure of footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which he intended to play to the court seeking to establish the standing of King Charles.

However, the judge informed him he wasn’t in a position to deal with the applications as they come under Crown Court rules rather than Magistrates Court.

Altimas, with an address on the Antrim Road, is in custody charged with making a threat to kill North Belfast MP Mr Finucane and a second man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on February 11.

He is also charged with four other offences in relation to the second man, allegedly committed on February 2, including sending an article to a Crown Court judge “which conveyed a threat”, witness intimidation, harassment and breaching a restraining order.

The details of the intimidation charge claim that Altimas “sent a letter to the judge intending to intimidate” the complainant.

The charges arise following a number of incidents during proceedings at Antrim Crown Court in February where Altimas supposedly shouted threats against his alleged victim, declaring that he would “cut his head off” if freed and also “I’ll cut John Finucane’s throat”.

The case had been scheduled for a preliminary enquiry on Monday, but as papers had not been delivered to Altimas, the judge adjourned the case for a week.