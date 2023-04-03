Belfast man who attacked girlfriend with hurling stick receives suspended sentence

James Joseph McKinley admitted attacking his then partner Louise Gilmore in a prolonged attack which took place just six weeks after she had given birth to McKinley’s baby

A Belfast man who subjected his partner to a “sustained and prolonged attack” while her 12-year-old child was at home avoided being sent to jail today.

James Joseph McKinley admitted attacking his girlfriend with a hurling stick and a knife following a drink and drugs binge on November 22, 2019.

The woman sustained multiple injuries and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident, which she says has been “burned into her brain”.

The 32-year-old, from Henderson Avenue in north Belfast, was handed a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for three years.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the couple were in a relationship and had a child together, but they split up by November 2019.

On the evening of November 21, 2019, they had been drinking together in her home and, in the early hours of the following morning, McKinley became paranoid over an audio message she received on WhatsApp.

Judge Paul Ramsey revealed McKinley then turned violent and attacked his partner and “in the course of this there was a small knife in the house that was picked up”.

“There was a struggle and in the course of that she sustained an injury to her leg.

“She was also struck by a hurling stick in the middle of the incident and her phone was damaged.

“She managed to get upstairs to the toilet and her son video-called her [the victim’s] mum. Her father was at the house in seconds and the defendant had already gone.”

The badly injured woman was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries including a fractured nose, swelling and bruising to her arms and shoulder blades, a wound to her leg and a bruised ribcage.

Two of her teeth were also broken by McKinley, who, when arrested, made limited admissions about what he did.

He has since pleaded guilty to assaulting the mother of his child, occasioning her actual bodily harm, and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

The court heard McKinley had been the subject of “further unwanted community attention via social media” since his arrest and has had to move address.

Judge Paul Ramsey noted McKinley’s “difficult” childhood featured domestic abuse and alcoholism and that he left school with no qualifications.

Following his arrest, McKinley told a probation officer that the relationship with the injured party was blighted by drink and drug abuse.

McKinley also expressed his remorse and apologised to his ex, but the probation officer noted limited victim awareness or empathy and that his actions towards her were “impulsive and violent”.

Judge Ramsey said that after reading a victim impact statement, there was no doubt the victim has been badly affected by the attack and the injuries she sustained.

He said: “She has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, experiences flashbacks and has found it very difficult to cope.

“She indicates her life has been turned upside down since she met the accused and what he has done to her is burned into her brain.”

Judge Ramsey said he had considered aggravating factors put forward by Crown barrister Jonathan Connolly, which included “multiple blows” inflicted, the “sustained and prolonged” nature of the attack and the use of a knife and hurling stick.

Also considered by the judge were defence submissions made by barrister Sean Devine, which detailed the “toxic” nature of the couple’s relationship and an absence of any domestic-related incidents involving McKinley both before and after the November 2019 attack.

Saying this case lacked many of the features usually associated with domestic incidents, including “a pattern of ongoing abuse and a previous history of domestic violence”, Judge Ramsey imposed a two-year sentence, which was suspended for three years.

was also issued with a five-year restraining order, which bans him from harassing the victim or causing her to fear violence from him.