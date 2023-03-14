Belfast man who attempted to rob off-licence with butcher’s knife jailed

A Belfast man who attempted to rob an off-licence whilst brandishing a butcher’s knife has been jailed for two years and three months.

When he is released from Maghaberry, 24-year old Ryan Alex Bell will spend the same period on licence.

From Inverary Avenue, Bell entered an off-sales in the Woodvale area of Belfast at around 10.40pm on August 12, 2021 with his hood up.

Known to the member of staff, Bell left the premises — but returned around 10 minutes later.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on the second occasion, Bell lifted a bottle of Prosecco, went to the till then produced a knife from inside his jacket.

Bell then said to the male employee: “I’m sorry, the guys at the end of the street said I had to do this. You need to give me the money.”

Holding the knife at chest height, Bell proceeded to threaten the employee. Fearing for his safety, the employee lifted a bottle and told Bell to get out. As he left, Bell said: “I’m sorry.”

The incident was recorded on the shop’s CCTV and the footage was handed over to the PSNI.

The evening after the incident another staff member who viewed the CCTV saw Bell outside the off-sales, recognised him from the footage and contacted police.

Bell was arrested at the scene and denied the offence. He maintained his innocence until January this year when he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery.

Judge Geoffery Miller KC said he has read and considered defence reports which included details of Bell’s complex mental health issues, his traumatic childhood and his addiction to drugs.

In one report, Bell told a Probation Officer he received a substantial claim in 2019 which he spent on drink and drugs and was now penniless.

Judge Miller said the staff member — who described the weapon brandished as a butcher-style knife with a six-inch blade — was left shaken by the incident and is now more wary when working in the shop on his own.

As he handed Bell a four-and-a-half year sentence, the judge said: “I take into account the lack of sophistication, the somewhat apologetic nature of the defendant at the time, and the fact that once challenged he immediately retreated.

“Nevertheless he not only carried a knife, he produced the knife and he produced it with intent to threaten the victim.”