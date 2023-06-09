Belfast man who committed 16 offences while on probation is jailed

A Belfast man who committed 16 offences while subject to a probation order was re-sentenced and jailed today.

Lewis Goodall appeared at Belfast Crown Court in September 2020 where he was placed on probation for three years.

The order was imposed for three offences committed in February 2019, but after breaching the order by both committing further offences and failing to engage with probation, the order was revoked.

The 24-year-old, of Malone Road, south Belfast, was back in court today, via a video-link with Maghaberry Prison, where he was re-sentenced for the February 2019 offences and was handed a nine-month jail term.

The original offences date back to February 22, 2019, when police received a call from members of the public regarding suspicious activity at a house on the Ravenhill Road.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Purvis said that when police arrived it was clear the property had been broken into, with Goodall detained at the scene while a co-accused made off on a bike.

Goodall also had a bicycle with him and investigations indicated it has been stolen during an overnight burglary at a property on the Cregagh Road.

Mr Purvis said that when Goodall was searched, items of jewellery and other items stolen from a separate burglary of a house on the Ravenhill Road were found on his person.

He was charged with two counts of handling stolen goods and one charge of burglary and was sentenced by Judge Stephen Fowler in September 2020, when he was made the subject of a three-year probation order.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey told Judge Patricia Smyth that Goodall was a young man with “a significant history of mental health issues” as well as ADHD and autism.

The barrister said these conditions “hampered” Goodall’s work with both probation and other agencies, adding that part of the non-compliance was due to him being “in and out of custody”.

Mr McConkey also raised Goodall’s issues with alcohol and drugs, which he said his client consumed to deal with difficulties in his life.

As she re-sentenced Goodall, Judge Patricia Smyth said he had “squandered” the assistance and support offered to him by probation by failing to engage with services designed to address his issues and offending behaviour.

She told him: “You are a young man and everybody who had been involved with you has done their best to try to help you find a way out of the spiral of misery you are in.”

Telling Goodall he now needs to “take personal responsibility”, the Belfast Recorder urged him to address his issues or else “the same problems are going to arise when you get out of prison”.