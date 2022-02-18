Belfast man who killed burglar who tried to steal cannabis from his home to be sentenced next week

A Belfast man who stabbed a burglar to death after two men broke into his home “overreacted in the course of self-defence”, a court was told on Friday.

Craigavon Crown Court also heard that moments before he was fatally stabbed by David Matchett, Reece Leeman shouted, “give us the weed and no one gets hurt”.

Matchett (29), was due to be sentenced for manslaughter on Friday, but having heard the prosecution opening and defence submissions in mitigation, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said he would pass sentence next Friday, a day before the defendant’s 30th birthday.

Last November, Matchett admitted the unlawful killing of Leeman on March 15, 2019. On Friday, prosecuting QC Philip Mateer outlined how 21-year-old Leeman was stabbed six times when he and Robert McQuaide, also 21, forced their way into the defendant’s home to steal cannabis.

Mr Mateer described how Leeman and McQuaide, knowing that Matchett was likely to have cannabis in his Kyle Street home in east Belfast, came up with a “half-baked idea” to rob him. He said they pulled their T-shirts up over their faces and McQuaide knocked on his door.

“Upon answering the door, the defendant was immediately grabbed by McQuaide and pinned by the throat against the wall,” said the senior barrister, adding that “at the same time the deceased shouted, ‘give us the weed and no one gets hurt’.”

Within seconds, McQuaide had let go and had gone to the kitchen cupboard to steal Matchett’s stash of cannabis, but as he did so, he heard “a rattling sound” which he assumed was Matchett taking a knife from the drawer.

McQuaide ran off with Matchett chasing after him shouting, “I’m going to kill you”, but he broke off the pursuit. Mr Mateer described how a witness heard running in the street and the words “stop you f***ing b*****d”, as well as a “loud, high-pitched squeal”.

Police and paramedics were alerted when Matchett called 999 and told the operator there had been a robbery. He said: “I think I have stabbed the boy. I think I’ve killed him.”

Bleeding and injured, Reece had managed to stagger to Connsbrook Avenue, where police and paramedics “found him lying prone and unresponsive”. He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital and was pronounced dead at 2.39am.

Mr Mateer told the court that while Leeman had sustained six stab wounds, his death was due to a wound to his chest which penetrated his heart, and during a police search in the area, a knife consistent with the wounds was found in a wheelie bin at the rear of Matchett’s home.

Arrested and interviewed, Matchett claimed that as a result of McQuaide throwing eggs at his home and “aggressively” and repeatedly driving past, he was already on edge and had gone to bed fully clothed when he was awoken by the knock at his door.

He told police that the intruders were “waving a 12-inch knife in my face” and “I was fighting for my life at that point… there was so much adrenalin”. He then said he grabbed the knife.

When detectives asked him what he had done to defend himself, Matchett claimed: “Whenever I had the intention to grab the knife I didn’t really think. I don’t know what I was thinking. I don’t know where that came from in me to do that. I defended my life.

“I defended where I lived and I felt like in that moment that they were going to kill me. I was terrified... it shouldn’t have happened the way it happened, but it did.”

Mr Mateer told the court the Crown does not accept that Leeman or McQuaide brought a knife with them and that by pleading guilty, Matchett “accepts that the knife used to inflict the fatal wound on the deceased had been obtained by him from his kitchen knife block”.

He also told the judge that while it was accepted by the PPS that Matchett “was stressed at the time of the robbery”, it was also an agreed fact that Matchett “overreacted and used excessive force in self-defence and defence of his property, arming himself with a knife and causing the fatal injuries”.

Defence QC Eugene Grant said that “on any account this is an excessive self-defence case in frenzied circumstances” where Matchett, who has a diagnosed mental handicap involving “significant impairment of intelligence and social functioning”, was attacked in his own home by two disguised intruders.

Freeing Matchett on continuing bail, Judge Lynch said he wanted to reflect on guideline authorities and the various reports in the case. Sentencing will be passed next Friday.