Belfast man who smashed bus shelter and kicked policewoman jailed

A man who smashed up a bus shelter with rocks and kicked a policewoman has been jailed for nine months.

Thomas McCoubrey caused £1,000 worth of damage to panels at the stop near the Royal Victoria Hospital in west Belfast.

The 29-year-old, of Cliftonville Road in the city, carried out the vandalism as part of a series of offences at locations across the city.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, improper use of a public communications network, possessing a knife in public, assault on police, and having Class A, B and C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was spotted throwing rocks at the Glider bus shelter on the Falls Road on April 30 this year.

“Three glass panels were shattered, the estimated value of the glass is £1,000,” a Crown lawyer disclosed.

“(McCoubrey) accepted the charge, apologised and said he would pay for it.”

In a separate incident on June 13 last year, police located him in a drunken state outside a hotel on University Street.

When asked to leave because he was not a resident, McCoubrey told officers to “f*** off” and tried to enter the hotel, according to the prosecution.

He then threw himself on the ground and claimed to be scared before making a 999 call and shouting “Yeeooo”.

The court heard McCoubrey had cannabis located in his boxer shorts when detained on July 21 last year.

In March this year he was discovered with a quantity of pregabalin pills and shouting at passers-by at Castle Lane in the city centre.

While being taken into custody McCoubrey kicked the female constable. During searches a small amount of cannabis was found in his sock.

He was arrested again on June 4, 2022 for having a knife in the Springhill Rise area after being chased on foot by officers.

Setting out McCoubrey’s troubled background, defence barrister Conn O’Neill said: “He seeks help in the wrong places, and that brings him back to court.”

District Judge Anne Marshall imposed a total of nine months custody to cover all the cases.

She added: “Hopefully by the time he gets out he will find some stability and stop offending.”