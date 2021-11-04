Belfast man who stole fish from neighbour's pond is jailed

A man who stole his neighbour's exotic fish in an alleged row over money has been jailed for four months.

Samuel Robinson, 37, took Koi carp valued at £600 from a garden pond at the victim's home in north Belfast.

Robinson carried out the theft at Ballysillan Drive in the early hours of December 3, 2018.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that when the victim checked his CCTV system he spotted a figure entering the garden and taking the fish.

The man identified Robinson, with an address at Ballysillan Drive, as the thief.

A Crown lawyer said: "He later confronted the defendant and requested that unless the fish were returned police would be involved."

Despite assurances from Robinson, the carp were never brought back.

Defence lawyer Ciaran Toner said his client accepted he should not have carried out the high-value theft.

"This was an argument over money between people who know each other," the solicitor added.

Mr Toner also confirmed that Robinson is already serving a lengthy prison term for an undisclosed offence.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said those circumstances rendered the sentencing process academic.

But imposing four months custody for stealing the fish, Mr McStay stressed: "Even if it was an argument over money, it's still a mean offence."