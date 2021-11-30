Belfast man who stole jar of CBD gummy bears to relieve pain after punishment beating jailed

A Belfast man who stole a £50 jar of CBD gummy bears to relieve pain from a punishment beating has been jailed for four months.

Kelvin Kane targeted a city centre store because he was suffering from having nearly every bone in his hands broken, his lawyer said.

The 27-year-old was also convicted of throwing dangerous cooking oil over a road in the city.

Kane, with an address at Victoria Street, pleaded guilty to a series of offences including theft and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he entered Boots at Donegall Place on October 5, put a jar of CBD gummy bears up his coat and then exited.

Police arrested him a short time later and retrieved the product valued at £50.

CBD is a legal cannabinoid supplement believed to help with relaxation.

Kane's lawyer previously disclosed that he had been subjected to a serious punishment beating where multiple bones were broken.

He was left traumatised and stole the gummy bears in an attempt to gain some pain relief.

Appearing remotely from custody, Kane held up his heavily bandaged hands to demonstrate the extent of his injuries.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden confirmed today: "He was subject to a bad attack, but he is now getting physiotherapy for that."

Prosecutors detailed how he was previously arrested over a separate incident at Botanic Avenue in south Belfast.

Kane had been spotted throwing rubbish from bins in the area on September 20.

He then retrieved plastic buckets of cooking oil from a nearby restaurant and spread it all over the road.

"During interviews he admitted throwing rubbish as a cry for help as his mental health was at rock bottom," a Crown lawyer said.

Sentencing Kane to a total of four months in custody, District Judge Amanda Brady noted reports described him as bright and affable.

She added: "It's a shame he's in this position."