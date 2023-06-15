Belfast man who subjected ex-partner to ‘appalling’ campaign of violence jailed

A Belfast man who bit and poured paint over his ex-partner as part of an “appalling” campaign of violence has been jailed for four months.

Jordan Spence, 31, also smeared blood on the woman’s face, trailed her about his home by the hair and threatened to share intimate photographs.

During one incident she was forced to jump from a moving car to get away from him.

District Judge Austin Kennedy said: “This was quite simply appalling.”

Spence, of Glencairn Street, admitted three common assaults, a domestic abuse offence, disorderly behaviour, improper use of a public electronic communications network and criminal damage to two mobile phones belonging to the woman.

He was arrested after she reported a number of incidents to police in June last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard one argument developed after they returned to Spence’s home on April 30.

Prosecutors said he used a kitchen knife to self-harm by cutting the back of his head and then smeared his blood into her face with force.

He then smashed the woman’s phone and threw it away, threatening to kill himself if she left.

A week later Spence was driving them back to his address when he began screaming and shouting at her so much that she felt she had to immediately get away from him.

“The injured party states that she exited the defendant’s vehicle whilst it was still moving, causing injury to her buttock and head,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

Spence continued to be verbally abusive and demanded that she get back into the car.

When they got back to his home he grabbed and trailed his ex-partner by the hair before pushing her up against a wall and biting her nose and lip.

In a further incident on June 14 he struck her across the face and smashed another phone after collecting her from a night out with family, the court heard.

“The injured party alleges that the defendant grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into the kitchen and pushed her to the ground before pouring paint onto her,” the prosecutor said.

“(Spence) then smeared the paint onto her face with a cloth, forcefully causing pain to her face.”

At one point he allegedly threw a television remote control at the woman, striking her on the head.

She told police that Spence sent her a large volume of abusive texts via Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook the following day.

Further alarm was caused by a number of voicemail messages, one of which was said to involve threats to share intimate pictures.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd acknowledged the distress suffered by the victim, adding that the offences were fuelled by his client’s use of illicit substances.

“It is entirely consistent with someone who is out of control, under the influence and a slave to these kinds of drugs,” he said.

But Judge Kennedy branded the assaults “disgraceful” and aggravated by the element of domestic abuse.

Imposing four months custody, he told Spence: “You can be quite ashamed of your behaviour.

“The message has to be sent out that this is to be deprecated, and anyone guilty of domestic violence can expect serious treatment from the courts.”

With Spence also ordered to pay £500 compensation for the damage to the phones, he was released on bail pending an appeal against his jail term.