Belfast man who threatened ex with acid attack and being beaten to death handed probation order

A man who sent an ex-partner misogynistic messages about beating her to death has been handed a two-year probation order.

Terence James Russell also threatened to throw acid in the woman’s face and to burn down a house with her in it.

The 38-year-old bricklayer, of Clowney Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to improper use of a public communications network.

He was arrested after a former partner alerted police to a series of abusive texts and phone calls received on March 18 this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard in one message Russell stated he was going to hand himself in because a child of the victim had no need to see him “beat their whore mummy to death”.

He also told the woman to pack her bags as part of the unwanted and menacing communications.

Prosecutors said one involved a threat to throw acid in the woman’s face so that she would be reminded of him when she looked in the mirror.

In another call, he referred to setting fire to her home while she was inside.

Defence counsel described it as an “horrendous” incident fuelled by drink.

“There is absolutely no excuse at all and Mr Russell is ashamed of his language,” the barrister said.

“He doesn’t drink regularly, but there was some difficult news for him to hear and he took alcohol on board.

“He accepts that it was abhorrent.”

District Judge Anne Marshall branded the messages sent by Russell “appalling”.

“There was a large number, calling (the victim) very derogatory and misogynistic terms,” she told him.

“Your attitude towards her is terrible. Whatever happened in the relationship… these threats… are wholly unacceptable.”

But based on his guilty plea and employment situation, she decided not to send him to prison.

Imposing two years probation instead, Judge Marshall warned Russell: “If you breach that, you will be brought back and all sentencing options will be open.”