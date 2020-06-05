Belfast man who threatened to beat his mother jailed

A Belfast man who threatened to beat his mother around her bedroom has been jailed for three months.

Aiden Muir defied a prohibition by turning up at her home in the west of the city within hours of being released from previous custody.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted common assault and twice breaching a non-molestation order.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he arrived at his mother's house on April 27, but was told he was not allowed to be there and asked to leave.

Muir returned early the following morning, shouting to be let in because he had nowhere else to stay.

His mother opened the door in an attempt to calm him down and then went back to bed.

A prosecution lawyer said he followed her upstairs and then threatened: "I will beat you around this f****** room."

Muir was arrested at the scene, telling police he was unaware the ban on going to his mother's home was still in place.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said his client had become isolated from other family members due to drug problems.

"His mum was his only port of call, he had nowhere else to go," the barrister stressed.

"There was no actual violence, although he didn't cover himself in glory by his behaviour."

Acknowledging Muir's guilty pleas, District Judge George Conner ordered him to serve three months behind bars.