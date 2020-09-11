Belfast man who threatened to put female doctor 'through a wall' jailed

A Belfast man who threatened to put a female doctor "through a wall" has been jailed for four months.

Sean Dudley directed aggression towards the medic as she tried to treat him at the Royal Victoria Hospital during the current pandemic.

The 32-year-old, of Mooreland Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told on Friday that he was brought to the hospital in the early hours of July 30.

According to the prosecution Dudley became hostile during the doctor's attempts to deal with him.

"The defendant became very aggressive, he was in her face and threatened to put her through a wall," a Crown lawyer said.

The medic feared she was going to be attacked, but no physical contact occurred.

Dudley was arrested and made full admissions, telling police he wanted to apologise to the victim.

Defence solicitor Una Conway told the court her client had suffered a serious assault before being brought to the hospital for assessment.

"That affected his mental health, he was in an agitated state," she said.

Ms Conway stressed Dudley has "the utmost respect for the medical profession" due to a previous relationship with a nurse.

"He's very remorseful and realises this type of behaviour, especially in a hospital setting at the present time, is an aggravating feature," she added.

Imposing a four-month term, District Judge George Conner said: "It's a serious matter which merits a custodial sentence."