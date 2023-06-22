Belfast man who threatened to slit judge’s throat is jailed

An east Belfast man who threatened to slit a judge’s throat was today jailed for eight months.

Scott McCormick (35), of Bloomfield Street, had previously pleaded guilty to a single count of making a threat to kill Her Honour Judge Fiona Bagnall.

Belfast Crown Court heard that at 8am on August 25, 2022, a security guard at Laganside Courts on Oxford Street noticed a male cycling towards the doors of the building.

The security guard stopped him from accessing the premises after setting off metal detectors at the entrance.

Prosecution barrister Rosemary Walsh told Mr Justice O’Hara that, when challenged by a security officer, McCormick enquired: “Where is Bagnall?”

McCormick was informed that she was not in the building, to which he replied: “I’m going to cut her f***ing throat. There’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Ms Walsh said the defendant provided his full name and, before leaving, said: “Tell her Scott was looking for her. I can’t believe she has done this to me. I have a wee client who is going to do it for me.”

The court was told that five hours later McCormick returned to the building, making his way to the second floor and into a courtroom.

He told a security officer that he was there to see Judge Bagnall and was again told that she was not in the building.

As McCormick was escorted out, he pointed towards the dock, stating: “I have been in there at least six times for breaking people’s noses.”

One member of court staff said that when she spoke to McCormick, she believed he was “intoxicated” as he was slurring his words.

Police were alerted to the incidents and carried out checks to discover that Judge Bagnall had first dealt with McCormick in 2006 and most recently in 2021.

Ms Walsh said that, in a statement, Judge Bagnall described being left “unnerved” by the incident and that she “took the threat seriously”.

During police interviews, McCormick claimed he was hungover on the morning in question and said he “didn’t know what was going on in his head”.

McCormick said he remembered asking about Judge Bagnall and where she was, adding he wouldn’t “say anything bad about her”.

The prosecutor said McCormick had 128 entries on his criminal record, which included offences of dishonesty, possessing offensive weapons and a previous threat-to-kill conviction.

At the time of the incidents, McCormick was on probation and was in breach of a four-month sentence suspended for two years.

She added that among the aggravating factors was that the threat was made to a public servant and that he attended the courthouse on two occasions and repeated the threat.

Defence barrister Danielle McMahon said McCormick had experienced difficulties in his childhood which led to addiction issues.

“He is remorseful for his actions, as he was intoxicated at the time. No actual violence and no weapon was used or brandished,” she added.

Mr Justice O’Hara said threats to kill any public servant, “be it a policeman, nurse, bus driver or a judge, is taken very seriously. Threats to kill a public servant will always be taken more seriously. Threatening to kill anyone is not acceptable.”

The senior judge added: “You are a man of 35 and you have never worked in a job in your whole life and you seem determined to waste your life.”

Mr Justice O’Hara imposed a global sentence of 16 months, half of which would be spent in custody and the remainder on supervised licence.