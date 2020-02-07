Belfast man wielded hammer and meat cleaver during row with neighbour, court told

A Belfast man appeared in court today accused of producing a meat cleaver and hammer during a neighbourhood dispute.

Phillip McIlwaine also allegedly assaulted another man in an encounter outside his Castledillon Road home last month.

McIlwaine, 54, denies any wrongdoing, a judge at Belfast Magistrates' Court was told.

He faces charges of common assault, possessing an offensive weapon and having a bladed article in a public place on January 11.

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

But defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna confirmed: "Pleas of not guilty can be recorded."

A trial date is expected to be listed at a further hearing in two weeks time.

District Judge Peter Magill released McIlwaine on continuing bail.