Belfast men admit assaulting 12-year-old girl as she walked her dog

The CPS dropped the sexual element of the case after the teenager gave differing accounts in evidence via video link

Two men have been acquitted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl walking her dog in south Belfast .

Caoimhin Joseph Corr (24) and 20-year-old Thomas McDonnell had both denied sexually assaulting the girl in the Ormeau Road area of the city.

The trial at Belfast Crown Court commenced on Wednesday when the prosecution case was opened to the jury.

It was the Crown’s case that after walking past a group of four men whilst out with her dog on the evening of January 24 last year, the 12-year-old was shouted at and comments were made about her body.

The jury was also told it was the Crown’s case that McDonnell approached and kissed her before putting his hand down the back of her trousers, while Corr was accused of blocking her path and touching her chest over her hoodie.

During the second day of the trial, the complainant, who is now aged 13, gave her evidence via video link.

There were several inconsistencies regarding the evidence she gave and what the jury was told during the Crown’s opening.

These included differing accounts of where she was touched and by whom.

Corr, of Norglen Parade in west Belfast, was also accused of causing criminal damage to the girl’s mobile phone.

However, in her evidence on Thursday, she said it wasn’t Corr who made a grab for her mobile during the incident on Delhi Street.

After the complainant finished giving her evidence a short break was sought before Judge Patricia Smyth was informed the Crown was offering no further evidence in the case.

Judge Smyth then addressed the eight men and four women of the jury and told them that it was the burden of the prosecution to prove the defendant’s guilt, adding: “There have been some evidential difficulties in this case and for that reason the prosecution is not offering any further evidence to you. That means that we don’t need to consider any further evidence in this case.”

Judge Smyth then directed the foreperson of the jury to return not guilty verdicts.

McDonnell, from Donegall Road in Belfast, was cleared of sexually assaulting a child, whilst Corr was acquitted of both sexual assault on the child and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

A new charge of common assault against the young girl was then put to the pair and both McDonnell and Corr pleaded guilty to the single charge.

After defence barristers for both men asked for pre-sentence reports to be compiled ahead of a plea hearing on the assault charge, Judge Smyth granted this request and set the date for the plea as August 31.

The judge also granted a five-year restraining order which bans McDonnell and Corr from contacting the young girl.