Belfast men appear in court accused of stealing £64k of nicotine replacement therapy

Two Belfast men appeared in court today accused of stealing £68,000 worth of nicotine replacement therapy.

Peter Boreland, 34, and Thomas Lyczakowski, 40, are jointly charged with the theft of batches of a Nicorette spray from a Medicare pharmacy in the city.

The alleged stealing spree took place on dates between May 2021 and January this year.

Boreland, of Mayflower Street, and Lyczakowski, from Breda Road, made their first appearances at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Lyczakowski faces a further count of handling stolen goods - namely six consignments of 36 boxes of Nicorette QuickMist.

Both men spoke only to confirm they understood the charges against them.

Defence barrister Sean O'Hare, representing Boreland, said: "It's an alleged breach of trust case."

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Ted Magill was told a full investigation file is due to be submitted and allocated to a senior prosecutor next month.

Adjourning proceedings, he instructed the two accused: “Please be here (again) on September 19.”