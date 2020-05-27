Belfast murder accused told police he had 'carried out certain actions'

Police at scene on Oakley Street in May 2020. Photo by Pacemaker

A man has been remanded into custody charged with carrying out a murder at his home in north Belfast.

Lithuanian national Sarunas Nauburaitis, 34, is accused of inflicting fatal injuries on another man at the house on Oakley Street.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the defendant walked into a police station on Saturday night and said he had "carried out certain actions".

The alleged victim is believed to be a 44-year-old from Latvia.

However, detectives are still liaising with Latvian authorities in a bid to have his identity officially confirmed before notifying next of kin.

Reporting restrictions were imposed on publishing the suspected name of the deceased until those inquiries are completed.

Nauburaitis, who appeared remotely from police detention, is charged with murdering the man on a date between May 15-20.

A prosecution lawyer said: "The allegation is that he walked into Musgrave (PSNI Station) and indicated to staff that he had carried out certain actions.

"He repeated that and discussed it with officers at some length prior to interview."

A murder inquiry was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination.

No further details were disclosed, but an investigating detective told the court he could connect Nauburaitis to the charge.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble did not question him or seek bail for his client at this stage.

District Judge George Conner remanded Nauburaitis in custody to appear in court again by video-link on June 24.