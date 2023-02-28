Belfast paedophile jailed for sending explicit messages to girl (13)

A Belfast paedophile who sent explicit messages and photos to a 13-year-old girl has been jailed today.

Newry Crown Court heard Gavin Anthony Gillen was drunk and high when he targeted the child and, when sober, claimed he was just ‘trying to advise her to stay away from boys’.

The 44-year-old, from Milfort Avenue in Dunmurry, had admitted one count of sexual communication with a child for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret outlined how the offence was committed in the early hours of December 17, 2020, when Gillen, who had just returned home from the pub, where he consumed alcohol and cocaine, began sending the girl messages.

She said that, despite knowing full well the girl was only 13 years old, Gillen sent her a series of flirtatious, sexually explicit messages telling her “she was a total honey”.

The barrister described how Gillen asked the victim a series of personal and indecent questions and sent her a number of explicit images.

Arrested and interviewed, Gillen accepted he knew the girl was just 13 years old when he was sending her sexualised messages and explicit images.

Gillen further claimed “he was trying to advise her to stay away from boys and said that he was a homosexual man”.

He maintained the images he sent were not of his own penis but did accept his behaviour “was inappropriate”.

Ms Auret said, however, the prosecution “do not accept any suggestion that the defendant was in some way a gay man warning the injured party about boys”. She said searches of Gillen’s devices had uncovered “flirtatious chats” with women and he had looked up heterosexual adult pornography.

Defence counsel Conor Lunny said Gillen is “quite emotional about the devastation that his actions have done to his own life and relations with his close family”.

“I’m under strict instructions to offer sincere and full apologies, for what it’s worth, to the injured party and her family,” said the barrister.

Jailing Gillen, Judge Peter Irvine KC said legal guidelines made it clear that offences involving the sexual exploitation of children are serious and must be met with appropriate sentences.

In addition to a 10-month jail sentence, Judge Irvine ordered Gillen to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and also imposed a sexual offences prevention order, which places prohibitions on where Gillen can live, who he can date, where he can work and what devices he is allowed.