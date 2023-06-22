Belfast pair jailed for possession of submachine which was fired at Sinn Fein election poster

Two north Belfast men have been jailed for possessing a submachine gun which was used to fire at a Sinn Fein election poster.

Matthew Charles Johnston (42), of Carrick Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison, while Eamonn Hutchinson (42), of Princes Dock Street, received a three-year sentence.

Johnston was sentenced under the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021, which was brought in following a series of terrorist attacks in London. It ended the early release of prisoners halfway through their sentence for terrorist offences.

Under the legislation, Johnston will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he could apply to the Parole Commissioners to be released.

As he was not sentenced under terrorism provisions, Hutchinson will serve half his sentence in custody and half on supervised licence.

Firearm with magazine

A previous hearing in 2018 heard that follow-up searches led to the discovery of a submachine gun that had been test-fired on Sinn Fein election posters featuring images of Westminster candidate John Finucane.

Both men had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Johnston further admitted possessing a large assortment of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing in suspicious circumstances ammunition for military use capable of penetrating armour plating, and possessing articles for use in terrorism.

The defendants were acquitted in March this year of possessing the weapon with “intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property”.

Passing sentence today, Mr Justice Stephen Fowler said: “A forensic examination of this weapon found it to be a non-factory, homemade, M11 Ingram-type submachine gun with a magazine.

“The gun did not fire in automatic or semi-automatic mode. The magazine did not feed the bullets into the weapon and a single round had jammed in the breach.

“The gun was dirty, corroded and could fire a single shot when a round was fed into the chamber manually. On this night, it fired a single shot in an urban area.

“This weapon had no lawful use or purpose. There was no ballistic history to this weapon and there is no evidence that it had been used previously in terrorism or any other type of crime.

“Its sole use in this case was for test-firing on an election poster. The weapon, despite its condition, had the potential for causing high harm.”

Assorted rounds with ammunition and firearm stock

Mr Justice Fowler said he did not agree with the prosecution assertion that the defendants posed a danger to the public in the future.

He added that, even taking the defendants’ personal circumstances into account, “custody cannot be avoided”.

It was the prosecution case that both men were arrested following a surveillance operation conducted in the Westlink/Clifton Street/Antrim Road area of the city on November 28, 2017, which recorded the movements of Johnston and Hutchinson.

Johnston was seen driving an Audi A4 in north Belfast and arriving at Hutchinson’s home just before 9pm.

A short time later, the car was driven to and parked at Victoria Barracks, and at 9.20pm Hutchinson was seen cycling a bike heading to Henry Place.

Both men were then seen together at Henry Place before entering a house at Carrick Hill.

They left the house at 9.55pm and at this stage Hutchinson was seen carrying a Lidl carrier bag. They crossed the Westlink and at 10.25pm Hutchinson removed an election poster from railings, which was then placed against a fence.

At this point the pair moved out of the sight of undercover officers; a short time later, police heard a single gunshot being fired.

Assorted rounds of ammunition

An officer saw the poster drop to the ground and the men were then seen making their way to Carlisle Square, carrying the plastic bag.

They went to an alleyway at Victoria Barracks, where an officer reported hearing a weapon being cocked several times.

The pair then fled the alleyway and climbed over a wall and onto Carlisle Parade. The area was searched and police seized the Lidl bag and a submachine gun.

The prosecution contended that the weapon was being “test-fired” on the night in question.

Hutchinson and Johnston were arrested and several items were seized from Johnston’s home, including a collapsible stock compatible with the submachine gun, as well as assorted ammunition, including military-grade armour-piercing rounds.