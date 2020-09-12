Belfast partygoer who robbed shop with broom handle handed jail term

A Belfast man was jailed for 20 months yesterday after he robbed a shop of cash and cigarettes armed with a broom handle

Daryl Robert Cameron McCourt was told by a judge that he will also spend a further 20 months on supervised licence on his release from prison.

The 25-year-old, of Dublin Road in the city, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and assaulting a civilian police custody officer.

It was the prosecution case that at around 8.30 pm on November 24, 2019, McCourt went into a small convenience shop in the city armed with a "wee broom handle".

Belfast Crown Court heard that the defendant then stole around £400 in cash and eight packets of cigarettes before leaving. A male shop worker raised the alarm and McCourt was arrested a short distance away police.

Police searched McCourt and found £362 in cash and the cigarettes. He was taken to Musgrave police station and during processing he threw a mobile phone at a civilian custody officer.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn said that McCourt had told a probation officer that on the evening of the robbery he had been at a party and had "voluntarily taken drugs".

"This was to explain his actions on the night and was not being used as an excuse," said Mr Quinn.

A medical report compiled for the hearing said the defendant had "led a chaotic, drug fuelled life from an early age".

The court heard that McCourt had 58 previous conviction, including two for robbery and five of assault. In 2018 he received a two-year sentence for vehicle taking and burglary.

Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland said the aggravating features in the case was McCourt's criminal record, that he had armed himself with a weapon, the target of the robbery was a small commercial premises, and a male member of staff was working alone in the shop.

"The courts have always emphasised that people who rob these types of premises and target members of staff working alone should expect to receive significant sentences," said Judge McFarland.

In mitigation, the Belfast Recorder said the shop robbery was "largely unsophisticated and spontaneous. Violence was not directly threatened against the shop worker but was intimated by your presence in the shop carrying the broom handle".

The Belfast Recorder noted from reports compiled on McCourt that there was "unrealised potential here".

Judge McFarland told McCourt: "To use your own words 'you need to get your life sorted out'.

"You are going to spend a reasonably significant period in custody and a period on licence and this is an opportunity for you to reflect on where your life has gone so far and where it is going in the future.

"If you can rid yourself of this addiction, then you will have a positive future both in relation to yourself and in relation to society."