Belfast pensioner Dennis McKee in court on three child sex charges

A Belfast pensioner appeared in court yesterday accused of sex offences against two children.

Dennis McKee (66) was arrested by police investigating alleged incidents last month.

McKee, of Glenmeen Close in the west of the city, is charged with two counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity. He is further accused of sexually assaulting one of the alleged victims.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the charges relate to May 21. No further details were given during McKee's brief appearance.

An investigating detective connected him to the alleged offences, but did not oppose his release on bail on strict conditions.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall banned McKee from any contact with either injured party or their relatives. She also excluded him from parts of Belfast, prohibited him from being drunk in public, and forbade association with any child unless approved by social services.

McKee was told to appear back in court in four weeks' time.