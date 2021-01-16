Belfast pharmacist's fingerprints found on equipment used to make meth, court hears

A man described in court as a pharmacist has denied being concerned in the production of class A drug methamphetamine.

Peter Ozvolda was arrested on Friday after being sought by police since alleged drug factory equipment was discovered during a search last May.

As he appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today a police officer said his name had been given by a co-accused arrested at the time of the find.

Objecting to the 34-year-old Slovakian being released on bail, the officer explained that a fingerprint found on a funnel matched that of the accused.

He said the funnel, which was found with other items in a van at premises on the Ballygowan Road on the outskirts of east Belfast, tested positive for traces of the drug.

The officer explained that the process to make the drug involves the use of substances which when combined are highly explosive and pose a danger to the public.

Chemicals found on the equipment included iodine and phosphorus but Ozvolda said his fingerprint ended up on the funnel after using it to pour petrol.

A recipe for making methamphetamine in Slovak was also found in the van, according to the officer.

He said that Ozvolda had been arrested at an address in north Belfast at which police were conducting other enquiries before discovering that he was a wanted person.

The officer added that during interview he said he was a pharmacist but was not involved in making drugs.

Ozvolda is also alleged to have told officers that they would never find him again as he has no identification and no address.

Asking for Ozvolda to be released, his solicitor told the court that the co-accused in the case has been charged with possession of class A drugs but blamed his client.

But although Ozvolda admitted knowing the man he denies all his accusations.

Freeing Ozvolda on his own bail of £400 and a £400 cash surety, District Judge Mark Hamill described the evidence against him as “tenuous at best” though acknowledged the context in which it was found.

He ordered him to stay at his address on Newington Avenue in north Belfast during a curfew hours of 9pm to 7am and ordered him to be fitted with a tag.

The case was adjourned until February 12.