Belfast prisoner wins permission to challenge segregation and monitoring in NI jails

A prisoner has won High Court permission to challenge segregation and monitoring policies within Northern Ireland’s jails.

Curtis Tanner was granted leave to seek a judicial review of restrictions likened to solitary confinement imposed on inmates returning from compassionate temporary release.

The legal action also centres on the alleged use of CCTV to monitor restricted prisoners while using the toilet.

Tanner, 32, claims the policy is unlawful, cruel and degrading.

The Belfast man is currently serving a sentence at HMP Maghaberry for road traffic offences.

In September last year he obtained compassionate bail to attend his stepfather’s funeral, but after breaching those terms and returning to prison late he was made subject to Rule 32 restriction of association arrangements.

Tanner was placed in a Care and Supervision Unit (CSU) used to keep inmates away from the general population.

He alleges that CCTV operated in his cell without any evidence of having concealed items affected his mental health.

“I felt humiliated every time I used the pot which was a substitute for the toilet as I believed that the prison officers were laughing at me,” Tanner stated in court papers.

According to his case, body worn video equipment was also used to record him without consent.

In proceedings issued against the Northern Ireland Prison Service, he is seeking a declaration that the automatic imposition of Rule 32 on inmates returning from temporary release was unlawful.

'My name is Joseph'

Lawyers for Tanner further contend that a failure to formulate or publish a policy for using CCTV to monitor prisoners using the toilet breached his right to privacy.

Based on arguments set out in the papers, Mr Justice Colton granted leave to apply for judicial review and listed the challenge for a full hearing in April.

Outside court, Tanner’s solicitor, Owen Beattie, highlighted how the case followed Criminal Justice Inspection (CJI) findings that some prisoners in Northern Ireland are being held in regimes amounting to solitary confinement in breach of international standards.

Mr Beattie said: “We welcome the Court’s ruling and its wider significance.

“These proceedings are not just important to our client, this challenge brings a much-needed spotlight to the questionable detention of prisoners in the CSU throughout the jurisdiction.”