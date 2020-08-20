Belfast rapist jailed for sexual act at flat window

The defendant claimed he spent the day quietly at home watching cricket

A convicted rapist who was later shot in the genitals has been jailed for exposing himself to a woman in Belfast.

Darren Murdock, 36, received a four-month term after being found guilty of repeatedly performing a sexual act at the window of his flat.

A judge said the victim has been left "completely shaken, distressed and traumatised" by Murdock's actions on September 7 last year.

The defendant, who still maintains his innocence, was released on bail pending an appeal.

He was convicted of exposure following a contest at Belfast Magistrates' Court. The woman described seeing him masturbating three times in broad daylight at his accommodation on Haywood Avenue.

According to her account he was wearing a T-shirt, naked below the waist and got into a "frenzied" state.

She said he could tell she was frightened but continued, staring at her with "a dark look in his eyes".

The court heard Murdock has a previous conviction for committing rape at the age of 18. In 2010 he was subjected to a punishment-style shooting which resulted in the loss of a testicle and significant scarring to his genitalia and thighs.

A defence lawyer argued that the woman could not have witnessed any sex acts because of the height of the window. Murdock's serious injuries would have been obvious to her if she had observed the alleged behaviour, it was contended.

Denying the charges, the defendant claimed he spent the day quietly at home watching cricket. In evidence he said that had taken responsibility for his past and would not do anything to ruin his future.

"I have been trying to improve my life, I have been punished and I have been shot for this," Murdock stressed at trial.

But District Judge Peter Magill rejected suggestions the allegations were made up in a bid to have him kicked out of his flat. As Murdock, now of Torrens Park in Belfast, returned to court on Thursday, August 21, for sentencing, his barrister said he has endured "huge difficulties" since the earlier rape conviction.

Paul Burns submitted: "He has had many, many years of psychiatric therapy for his post-traumatic stress."He continues to suffer physically and mentally as a result of that."

However, Mr Magill told Murdock that a guilty plea would have spared the woman the ordeal of giving evidence.

"There's a victim impact statement from the injured party which doesn't make happy reading," the judge said.

"Essentially she says she's been left completely shaken, distressed and traumatised."

Imposing four months custody, Mr Magill also granted a restraining order to prevent Murdock from any contact with the woman.