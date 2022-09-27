Belfast rioter involved in violent peace lines disturbance avoids jail

A rioter who threw masonry at police lines during serious and violent disturbances in west Belfast last year has avoided serving a custodial sentence.

Sentencing William McKinnon (20) at Downpatrick Crown Court, Judge Philip Gilpin warned that “ordinarily you would have expected to go to prison today”, given the need for deference.

The judge added there were other factors that gave him “cautious optimism” that the Belfast man could be rehabilitated.

He highlighted that McKinnon had a diagnosed mental condition, but, more importantly, he was halfway through a probation order, with a PBNI report illustrating that he was engaging positively.

Deferring sentencing for one year, Judge Gilpin told McKinnon “it’s over to you now to see if you can take the opportunity to prove yourself”, as otherwise “be in no doubt, if things haven’t worked out as I hope, you will go to prison”.

At an earlier hearing, McKinnon, from Chief Street in Belfast, entered a guilty plea to a single count of riot on April 7 last year.

Outlining the background during his sentencing remarks, Judge Gilpin told the court how there had been rioting in parts of Belfast, as well as some areas outside of the city, which “involved both sides of the community”.

Reading from a statement from a police inspector, the judge said petrol bombs and masonry were thrown over the peace line gates at Lanark Way, while police also came under attack. A bus was also hijacked, set on fire and directed at police lines.

Initially, there was a crowd of around 20 people but, as the evening wore on, there were up to 400 people on either side of the peace line engaged in “sporadic violence”.

That included trying to force open the peace line gates, and, in one potentially lethal incident, Judge Gilpin outlined how an officer who padlocked the gates was doused in petrol and had petrol bombs thrown at him in attempts to ignite him.

Turning to McKinnon’s role, the judge said he had viewed footage which showed that, although the 20-year-old was at the scene for a longer time, his actual involvement amounted to throwing broken masonry on three occasions over a 12-minute period.

The defendant, who was 18 at the time, was arrested at the scene and, when taken into custody, he immediately admitted: “I know that I have done wrong.”

The judge said it was clear from the authorities that anyone involved in rioting “can only escape custody if there is seen to be highly exceptional circumstances”.

Deferring passing sentence for one year, Judge Gilpin said it was his view that the ongoing probation order, coupled with McKinnon’s clear record at the time and psychiatric diagnosis since the riot, amounted to such circumstances and what he described as “cautious optimism”.