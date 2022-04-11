Belfast sex offender (75) was found drunk and injured after release from jail

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that Reynolds was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he informed staff that he had started drinking vodka following release from prison.

A 75-year-old man jailed for sexually assaulting a vulnerable resident at their care home in Belfast was discovered drunk and injured within hours of his release, a court heard today.

Alexander Reynolds received a further suspended sentence after he admitted breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) at the weekend.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “He keeps coming back for more.”

Reynolds has now amassed more than 200 previous convictions, a significant number of which involve sexual offences.

On Thursday last week the pensioner was handed a three-month sentence for targeting a woman at the home in the south of the city on February 22.

A member of staff had overheard him ask the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Despite her refusal, Reynolds was then spotted holding the woman by the arm with her hand placed inside his trousers.

Due to the time already served behind bars on remand, he was released again by Saturday.

But later that day the serial offender was spotted sitting on a city centre bench close to the CastleCourt shopping complex, shivering and bleeding from a head wound.

A Crown lawyer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court Reynolds was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he informed staff that he had started drinking vodka following release from prison.

“He is under an active SOPO, with a prohibition on being under the influence of alcohol in public,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare confirmed Reynolds had purchased a bottle of vodka with money given to him on his release from prison.

“He may have been the victim of an assault, or he may have fallen and banged his head,” counsel said.

“This man is a danger to himself when he’s in that state.”

With Reynolds unable to return to the care facilities where the sexual assault was committed, Mr O’Hare added that he is now homeless and depending on housing authorities to find him accommodation.

Imposing two months' custody for breach of the SOPO, Judge Browne suspended the term for 12 months.

He stated: “The court really has run out of options on how to manage this offender.”