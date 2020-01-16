Belfast sex offender James White gets suspended term for court order breach

A convicted sex offender was back in court yesterday where he was handed a suspended sentence for breaching a court order.

James White, who turns 50 this week and whose address is Ventry Lane in Belfast, admitted breaching the terms of a previously imposed Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

A prosecutor told Belfast Crown Court that White was made the subject of the SOPO in February 2016, and that a requirement was that he lived at an approved address.

On February 16, 2018, his designated risk manager was informed that White had not returned to his address at a hostel. The prosecutor said White was "out of contact" for over a month. She also revealed White has a "relevant record" and had served a prison sentence for previous breaches of the SOPO.

White was handed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.