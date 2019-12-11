Belfast street attack woman Danielle Hawthorne (34) avoids prison

A woman who took part in an attack on a man during a Christmas night out has avoided jail.

Danielle Hawthorne was given a four-month suspended sentence for her role in the assault in central Belfast.

A judge was told the 34-year-old, of Gortnagarn Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone, had little memory of the incident.

Her barrister said: "She is terrified of the situation she's in."

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard she was involved in disturbances on High Street on December 9 last year.

Police saw the victim being kicked and pushed to the ground. A co-accused was observed propping up the man for more blows to be inflicted.

According to the prosecution, Hawthorne, who admitted common assault, joined in by striking him before police intervened.

Defence counsel Richard Smyth claimed the altercation was linked to concerns about his client's phone going missing.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed four months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.