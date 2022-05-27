Belfast street beggar jailed for ‘nasty attack’ on man who had just given her money

A street beggar who robbed a man after he had just given her money has been jailed for the "nasty attack”.

Kylie Josephine Lindsay, from Pilot Street in Belfast, was handed an 18-month sentence by Judge Patrick Kinney.

The sentence was imposed at Belfast Crown Court and was divided equally between prison and supervised licence.

The 34-year old, who appeared via videolink from Hydebank, admitted carrying out the street robbery on the evening of September 8, last year.

A male exited the Tesco store on the Dublin Road and gave Lindsay - who had been sitting on the pavement outside - some money before walking around a corner.

Lindsay got up, followed him and grabbed him by the arm. She then reached into his coat pocket and stole his wallet before fleeing.

The man's wallet contained £35, his passport, bank cards and other personal items.

Police were alerted and after viewing CCTV footage, they identified Lindsay as the robber. When she was arrested, Lindsay initially denied involvement, but later admitted her guilt.

She told a Probation Officer that at the time of the offence she was unemployed, not in receipt of any benefits and that her main source of income was begging.

She also said the robbery was “impulsive” and “motivated by a need for money”.

Judge Kinney said he has taken into consideration Lindsay's history of substance abuse, mental health issues and her 76 previous convictions.

Also taken into consideration were her expressions of remorse and victim awareness.

As he imposed the sentence, the judge said: "This was a nasty attack in a public place on an innocent party going about his own business, after having shown his generosity and empathy by giving money to the defendant."