Belfast street robber with 103 criminal convictions jailed

A robber with more than 100 previous convictions was jailed today after threatening a man with a broken bottle.

Dean Knowles Clark, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 months and will spend an additional 19 months on licence when he is released from prison.

The injured party was threatened with a broken bottle and had mobile phones and other items stolen by Clark.

The 27-year-old appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with HMP Maghaberry and the sentence of three years and two months was imposed by Judge Geoffrey Miller KC.

At around 1.45am on May 6 last year, the injured party was in the Botanic area of Belfast when he encountered Clark, whom he knew vaguely from the Welcome Centre in Belfast.

Clark, who was with two other males, approached the injured party and asked for his phone and speaker so he could listen to music, saying: “I’m the DJ now.”

When Clark and his two friends started to walk off, they were accompanied by the injured party, who was concerned that he wasn’t going to be given his items back.

As the group made their way towards the city centre, the injured party asked for his phone and speaker back, at which point Clark became volatile.

He pushed the injured party up against a wall and smashed a beer bottle, which he then placed against the man’s neck, telling him: “I’ll put this bottle through your throat.”

Clark and his two friends then rifled through the injured party’s pockets and a further two phones, a gold Clipper lighter and tobacco were stolen.

None of these items nor the phone and speaker taken by Clark have been recovered.

The injured party was struck in the face during the robbery but managed to flee. He was spoken to by police in the Sandy Row area and taken back to his residence in Botanic.

He spoke to police later that day and told officers he’d been robbed by a man called Dean, whom he knew from the Welcome Centre.

Officers attended the centre, where information was obtained. CCTV was also viewed, which captured four men in the university area at the relevant time.

When Clark was arrested, he initially denied being in the injured party’s company and stealing items from him.

With a total of 103 previous convictions, he later pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and theft.

Defence submissions made on behalf of Clark outlined a history of drug abuse which, Judge Miller said, “commenced at the frighteningly early age of 11”.

Also noted by Judge Miller were the steps taken by Clark to address his addiction issues, his expressions of remorse regarding the robbery, and an admission to probation that he wants to turn away from his criminal lifestyle.

Branding the incident as “opportunistic” but one which had an impact on the man who was robbed and injured, Judge Miller imposed the custodial sentence.