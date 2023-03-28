Belfast takeaway fined after rat infestation discovered on premises

A Belfast takeaway has been fined after a rat infestation was discovered on the premises.

The takeaway was prosecuted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in relation to food hygiene offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against Siam Kitchen Ltd following an inspection of the premises at Woodstock Road in February 2022.

During inspections, it had been discovered that Siam Kitchen was not pest proofed and there was an active rat infestation.

Siam Kitchen

The premises received a rating of one following a food hygiene inspection indicating “major improvement necessary” to comply with requirements. The food business operator agreed to close voluntarily.

Several follow-up inspections were carried out to monitor improvement in hygiene standards. The premises re-opened on 4 March 2022 as officers were satisfied sufficient measures had been taken to remove the imminent risk to public health.

The operator Siam Kitchen Ltd was fined £1000 and the directors £500 each in total and ordered to pay £165 legal costs.