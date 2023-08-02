Belfast taxi driver who caused female passenger to sexually touch him given probation order

A west Belfast taxi driver who caused a female passenger to sexually touch him in his car has been handed a three-year probation order.

James Haughey had previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing a person to engage in a sexual act without her consent.

Belfast Crown Court heard that in the early hours of Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, Haughey (54), of Kilwee Lane, Dunmurry, was working as a taxi driver and was parked at Finaghy Road crossroads in Dunmurry.

He was flagged down by the victim and her then boyfriend who asked him to take them to the Grosvenor Road.

When they arrived at a flat, the rear-seated passengers realised they didn't have enough money for the fare and the male went into the flat saying: "I will get more money.''

The victim got into the front seat of the taxi and told the driver about problems she was having with her boyfriend. She was under the influence of cocaine and prescribed medication at the time.

There was an agreed basis of plea document between the prosecution and defence.

The plea document stated: "The boyfriend did not come back to the taxi and the accused drove to a side street a short distance away believing that the complainant wished him to do so.

"It is accepted by the defendant that she did not wish him to do so, and it is accepted by the prosecution that his belief was reasonable.''

The defendant put his hand under her dress and rubbed her leg towards her groin area.

"He believed that she consented to this touching and the prosecution accept that his belief may have been reasonable in the circumstances.''

The defendant then got her to touch him sexually but he now "accepts by his plea of guilty that she did not consent to this and it was not reasonable for him to believe that she did''.

He then drove his taxi back to her boyfriend's flat and gave her his business card.

The court heard the father-of-five had since separated from his partner over the incident. Haughey, who had been a taxi driver for 20 years, had also lost his job.

In a handwritten victim impact statement, the injured party stated she has struggled with mental health since the incident, felt "extremely guilty'' and started to "obsess and worry about seeing this man again and is still fearful of getting into a taxi alone''.

She said she had distanced herself from family and friends, including her children, and she has had to endure "four years of constant torture and I have been unable to put this matter behind me and move on with my life.''

Describing the statement as both "poignant and moving'', Judge Paul Ramsey KC said he hoped "the matter could be put to an end after imposing my sentence and hopefully she will get closure in respect of this incident''.

Defence counsel Eilis McDermott KC said: "The defendant is to engage with his GP and to engage in any treatment or counselling that the GP may recommend and he is certainly willing to do that.

"He is also willing to engage with voluntary agencies such as Extern and NIACRO.''

Haughey was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.