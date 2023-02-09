Belfast teen accused of blackmailing and raping two boys potentially facing further charges

A west Belfast teenager accused of the repeated blackmail, rape and sex abuse of two 15-year-old boys could potentially face charges over another five further complainants, a court heard today.

Lisburn Magistrates’ Court also heard that detectives investigating the alleged activities of Stephen Lee McIlvenny (19) are trawling through more than 100,000 images on seized devices but have already found 1,000 illegal images and videos including alleged recordings of sex offences being committed against the two 15-year-old complainants.

According to the schoolboys, they were raped and abused “on a weekly basis” and it is the police case that McIlvenny blackmailed them into having sex with him by threatening to release intimate images he had of them.

McIlvenny, from Glasvey Close in Dunmurry, is in custody facing a total of 14 sex offences against the two boys, alleged to have been committed between March 1 and November 9 last year, including two counts each of rape, sexual activity with a child, sexual grooming of a child, making indecent images, possessing indecent images and sexual communication with a child.

He faces further single counts of voyeurism and inciting a child to take an indecent photograph.

During a contested bail application, a detective outlined how the alleged offences came to light last November when the first complainant told police he had exchanged messages, including intimate images, with McIlvenny through social media but that the defendant then used those images to blackmail the 15-year-old into having sex with him.

“This was occurring weekly and was often recorded by the defendant,” claimed the officer, adding that the second alleged victim was introduced to McIlvenny by the first.

According to the police case, when the second boy was at McIlvenny’s home, the defendant is alleged to have hidden a camera in the toilet and he used that to record images which he then used to allegedly blackmail the boy into engaging in sexual activities.

The officer revealed that of the 100,000 files investigators have looked through, they have found around 1,000 offensive images but that they have yet to be categorised.

He further revealed that, from examining the devices seized from McIlvenny, “further victims have been identified… There are potentially a further five victims.”

Turning to bail objections, the officer said police were concerned about further offences and witness interference and, although defence counsel Mark Farrell argued that bail conditions could be put in place to assuage those concerns, District Judge Rosie Watters refused to grant bail.

“I’m concerned about both further offences and the possibility of interference — and in those circumstances I’m refusing bail,” concluded the judge, who remanded McIlvenny into custody and adjourned the case to March 6.