Belfast teen part of gang that raided man’s home, court hears

A teenager has been accused of taking part in a break-in that led to a householder barricading himself in a bedroom.

At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, 18-year-old Darren Higgins was charged with two offences arising from an incident on March 3 last year, including burglary of a house at Enler East Walk in the Ballybeen estate, Dundonald.

He is also accused of intending to cause damage and attempting to intimate the resident from his home.

Previous courts heard how the complainant was awoken by a bang and used his bed to barricade himself in the room as up to five intruders smashed up his home and informed him he had 24 hours to get out.

It is the police case that Higgins, from Tamery Pass in east Belfast, took part in the break-in based on forensic evidence after DNA from blood found at the property was found to match his profile.

Arrested and interviewed, Higgins told detectives he could have been anywhere at the time due to his party lifestyle.

In court today, defence solicitor Andrew Russell accepted the Crown submission that Higgins had a case to answer, while the defendant declined to comment on the charges.

Freeing Higgins on continuing bail, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set a date for arraignment.