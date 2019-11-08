Belfast teen who cut bail tag given four months' jail

A teenager who cut off an electronic monitoring tag because he was "fed up wearing it" has been jailed for four months

Geordie Brown, of Rosewood Street in Belfast, left the device on the floor of his bail address.

The 19-year-old, who admitted criminal damage, was arrested on Wednesday after police were alerted by the security firm G4S.

Brown had been ordered to wear the £80 tag as part of bail conditions imposed in a separate matter.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard it was tampered with and then found on a bedroom floor. Brown was not present at the time.

Defence solicitor Stewart Evans confirmed that his client was pleading guilty to criminal damage.

"He said he got fed up wearing it and stupidly decided to cut it off. He accepts it was a foolish act," he said.

Imposing two months' imprisonment for cutting off the tag, District Judge Steven Keown also ordered Brown to serve a further two months on previously suspended sentences for disorderly behaviour.