Belfast thief faces further punishment for foul-mouthed outburst towards judge

A man convicted of having stolen household belongings could face further punishment for a foul-mouthed outburst towards a member of the judiciary.

Martin Mongan appeared to swear and direct obscene gestures at District Judge Ted Magill during a sentencing hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

As Mr Magill dealt with his case the 35-year-old defendant stated: “Hurry up, you b*****d.”

Proceedings were halted immediately after he made the remark.

But Mongan, who appeared remotely via a custody video-link, was not done.

Before exiting he gave the middle finger and made a further rude hand gesture while the judge drew attention to his initial outburst.

Mr Magill ordered the defendant to appear again next week for potential contempt of court.

Mongan, of Ross Road in Belfast, had been convicted on three counts of receiving stolen goods.

The offences were linked to burglaries at homes in the Stranmillis area of the city in April last year.

A PlayStation games console and accessories, speaker, broadband router, food and clothing were taken during the break-ins.

Prosecutors said the stolen items were located when Mongan was stopped and searched later.

Adjourning the hearing, the judge confirmed that he will also deal with the contempt of court.

He told Mongan: “Don’t worry, I will see you on Monday.”