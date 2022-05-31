Belfast thief who stole cash from pensioners is jailed

Ordering 39-year-old Brian Paul Ward to serve half of the sentences in jail and the remainder on licence, Judge Stephen Fowler QC described his crimes as “despicable, cowardly and mean offences”.

The Belfast Crown Court judge, sitting in Antrim, said while he accepted Ward had not deliberately set out to target the elderly and vulnerable, when an opportunity presented itself during his modus operandi of “cold calling” at houses, “he would exploit each and every opportunity to steal and cheat people”.

“There was a degree of planning, but being presented with elderly victims, their obvious vulnerability was no deterrent to his dishonest nature,” said the judge, warning that such offending “must be visited by significant custodial sentencing… which necessarily includes an element of deterrence”.

At an earlier hearing, Ward, with an address at Mill Race in west Belfast, had entered guilty pleas to charges of theft and burglary arising from two separate incidents on December 3, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Taking the incidents in chronological order, Judge Fowler outlined how Ward called to the home of an 83-year-old woman claiming he was “there about the roof”.

Coincidentally, the woman had made arrangements to get a roof leak fixed. Assuming the defendant was that person, she brought him inside and took him upstairs to show him a stained chimney breast.

Ward told her it would cost £100 to fix. When he saw her take that amount from a drawer containing a total of £700, he asked for a further £100.

“She refused, put the rest of the money back into the drawer and went downstairs, believing the defendant was behind her,” said the judge. However, he added that Ward was actually taking the cash and the pensioner discovered the theft after he left.

Turning to the latter incident in March last year, Judge Fowler said that Ward had again been cold calling at houses when he went to the Newtownabbey home of a 96-year-old woman claiming that he believed she “had a leak” and he was “from the council”.

“By chance, she did have a faulty boiler and thought he was there to fix it,” said the judge, who said that having “tricked his way into her home”, Ward then went upstairs.

The woman was concerned about the length of time he was taking, so using her stair lift, she went upstairs to check on him. On seeing Ward “coming out of a bedroom, she told him her daughter was on her way”.

Ward, however, “pushed past this elderly lady, almost knocking her out of her stair lift” and stole her purse. She was unhurt but “shaken”.

He was arrested for this when forensics were able to extract his DNA profile from a baseball hat he had left behind. In the earlier incident, police seized CCTV from other properties and the victim was able to identify Ward from his Facebook profile picture.

While the 83-year-old still lives in her home, she has been left “feeling less safe and anxious” said Judge Fowler. Ward’s 96-year-old victim no longer lives independently, and “has lost her confidence and has nightmares” about the incident.

The judge said these victims had been offended against “in the most egregious nature”, but in addition to this, he was also dealing with appeals in seven other cases where Ward had been handed jail sentences of seven months for a series of shoplifting and fraud offences.

The fraud, said the judge, also related to an elderly victim - an 84-year-old woman from whom Ward stole £100.

The vulnerabilities of the victims targeted in their homes was an aggravating feature, the judge said, adding that although Ward had admitted his guilt and had not used any weapons in the offences, “there would be little need of a weapon to terrorise a 96-year-old”.

Imposing a 42-month sentence for the theft and burglary, he also imposed a seven-month sentence for the thefts and fraud, ordering the sentences to be served consecutively.