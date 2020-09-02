Belfast thief who stole to fund drug habit 'turned life around' during lockdown, court told

A thief who stole from cars to fund a drug habit turned his life around due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a court was told today.

Jason McKinley's lawyer stressed the benefits of the restrictions as he avoided prison for taking a handbag from a vehicle in the centre of Belfast.

The 22-year-old, of Malone Road in the city, received a six-month suspended sentence.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told he committed criminal damage and theft from a car on September 29 last year.

Prosecutors said he was seen with another man acting suspiciously in the Alfred Street area, looking into parked vehicles.

A window on one car was smashed and a handbag seized, but a member of the public chased and apprehended the pair.

McKinley was also dealt with for a separate common assault offence involving punching a man in a dispute over noise two months later.

The victim had been speaking with friends at a property in the Malone area on December 17 when McKinley came out and complained, according to the prosecution.

A short time later the defendant punched the man on the side of the neck.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said his client had been stealing from cars to generate money for drugs, and would then normally plead guilty.

"Jason is now drug free... and lockdown probably has helped," Mr Boyd submitted.

"He seems to have benefited from the stability that has brought to his lifestyle. He's not been in trouble with police, and it's very much a good news story."

Imposing a total term of six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, District Judge Fiona Bagnall backed counsel's assessment.

She said: "It's good to see some level of stability has come out of all this lockdown."