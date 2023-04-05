Belfast train thug attempted to spit blood at cops after claiming he had HIV, court hears

A man arrested for having a knife on a train told police he had HIV and “attempted to spit blood” on officers.

The PSNI boarded the train at the Portadown halt on October 28 last year after the conductor raised an alert, Craigavon Court heard today.

Martin Gerald Ward (42) was searched but no weapon was found on his person, however he admitted that a Stanley knife recovered from the toilet belonged to him.

“During the arrest, he was seen gathering blood in his mouth and attempting to spit at police,” said a prosecuting lawyer, who added that Ward told officers he had HIV.

Ward, from Waring Street in Belfast, was due to go on trial today but instead entered guilty pleas to possessing a weapon, assaulting and resisting police.

His co-accused, 42-year-old Charlene Thompson, from Ann Street in the city, admitted four offences of disorderly behaviour, assaulting, resisting and obstructing police on the same date.

Adjourning passing sentence to May 17 and ordering the completion of pre-sentence probation reports, District Judge Bernie Kelly warned that “if I don’t have a report, I will sentence without one and you can both work out that will significantly reduce my sentencing options”.